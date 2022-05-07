Nurse on a mission to help pupils walk taller

Thousands of individuals are quietly going about, making small but significant differences in the lives of little groups of people Everyone knows the story of the man throwing starfish washed to the shore by the tide back into the sea. Asked why he bothered, when there were thousands he would not be able to help, he replies that he makes a difference to those he can help.

In that spirit I pay tribute to nurse Zinhle Ndlovu, the subject of a truly uplifting story on this page today. While large organisations like Gift of the Givers and Red Cross justifiably grab the headlines for the sheer weight of work they do, because of the resources they can bring to bear, there are thousands of individuals like Ndlovu quietly going about, making small but significant differences in the lives of little groups of people. Knowing herself the difficulties inherent in getting to school in rural areas, including making the long walk barefoot, she has established a foundation, supported by her own money, to provide pupils in these areas with school shoes.

While this might not seem like a big deal, I am certain it is a huge deal to those pupils benefiting. Ndlovu’s work ensures these children can literally and figuratively walk taller. She and her foundation deserve support. Please help where you can (see the story for details.)

