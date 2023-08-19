On the Couch: Noisy (but loved) neighbours

Dealing with invasive human noise pollution can be delicate. Our homes should be havens, shutting out the frenzied outside world for tranquillity and calm. Those who can afford to spend fortunes on design and decor to create places of comfort and peace. It’s a mega-money industry, particularly after we rediscovered our homes during the Covid lockdown era. It gave us the time to reflect on our living spaces. DIY, inside and outside, was all the rage and social media buzzed with shared ideas and projects. No time to be bored if you could paint a wall, hang some shelves or build a veggie box out of old wood or palettes.

It also gave many people the chance to check in with their neighbours, some possibly for the first time, since life had always been too busy. Lockdown meant you could chat over the walls ‒ at an appropriate social distance, of course ‒ and bemoan a shared fate. Even if you didn’t become best friends, lines of communication opened.

But noise can be a delicate issue; if your ears have been assaulted by what you may consider hideous music for a couple of hours, things can become emotional. Music is a subjective choice. When the neighbours love, say, Abba, and play it at volume 20, you could become a tad tetchy in your approach to ask them to lower the level. And they will be pretty grumpy if you either suggest an alternative you can all enjoy or imply that they’re old and deaf. Warfare has been known to happen in previously close communities.