Parents must address child gambling

Because gambling is so easily available online, it is consequently that easy to become addicted. But where access previously meant gambling addiction was an adult problem, the internet and smart phones mean that addicts can now be children aged 10.

There is no need to make excuses to go out to a casino or betting office; a child could place a bet while seated at the table or watching television next to you, without you being aware. Reputable gambling sites require age verification, but not all sites are as responsible, and children pride themselves on being able to circumvent such safeguards in any event. It is easy to get sucked in. Online gambling sites are a familiar pop-up on the internet, offering unrealistic odds.

Players may even be given a few small “wins” to start the adrenalin rush, and the chase to replicate the rush leads to their downfall. Online gambling being legal in South Africa and available on a number of portals, it is the responsibility of parents to educate their children and to take proactive measures to block access points. In an era where the youth are often more tech savvy than their parents, it behoves adults to become digitally literate themselves in order to properly supervise their children’s online activities, and to educate them on the dangers of gambling and foster good financial habits.