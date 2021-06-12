Police your teen’s online habits

OPINION - With 6 millions users (and counting) signed up in South Africa and about 700 million around the world, TikTok has fast become a force to be reckoned with. Popular especially among the youth, it provides an outlet for creativity through the creation and distribution of short videos.

But, as with all social media, there are pros and cons, depending on how the platforms are used. A major feature of TikTok is the challenges which quickly spread among users. Many are harmless and fun, like the various dance challenges, and even uplifting, like the “Beautiful People” challenge which people used to champion friends and relatives.

On the flip side are the nutters who create and distribute downright dangerous challenges which result in impressionable young people putting themselves in danger of serious injury and death. By the time they are flagged and removed, the videos have been watched ‒ and possibly acted on ‒ millions of times, and people have been hurt or died copying them. While it is certainly expected that the companies running the apps take care to moderate their content, parents also need to police their teens’ online habits and give guidance where necessary. If necessary, get in there and get your hands dirty. Experience the apps yourself and then point out where the pitfalls are.