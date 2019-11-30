EFF leader Julius Malema

NOW that Black Friday is behind us perhaps we can start wrapping up this long, big year. But no, it’s not over. Not until that historically overweight firebrand leader of the Fighters sings. The kingmakers - more like troublemakers and king-wannabes considering what’s been happening in the Joburg and Tshwane councils - will converge at that same place of shocks, the place where, shuddering, Jacob Zuma’s world ended and his post-apocalyptic wasteland nightmare began. Things just got worse yesterday with the court ruling.

EFF leader Julius Malema himself said all the top positions were open to contestation at their December 13 to 6 congress. His position seems secure while most of those around him look like gonners, including party chairperson Dali Mpofu.

But former DA leader Mmusi Maimane also seemed securely ensconced on his perch only six months ago.

Are we in for another coup, more spectacular friendly fire and fireworks in another opposition party before the year is over? Or another big-fish arrest like that of former minister Bongani Bongo? Or more bombshells before Judge Raymond Zondo and elsewhere?