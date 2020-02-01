Ramaphosa wears another hat to ‘silence the guns’ on the continent









President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering the keynote address at the Africa Heads of Mission Conference. Picture: GCIS Like a true gentleman, mining mogul Patrice Motsepe apologised for speaking out of turn and on behalf of all 1.2 billion Africans without a mandate at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland recently. He’d uttered no harsh word but was correct in apologising. Not all of us love America, and very few, I’d estimate, love Donald Trump, especially after his “s...hole” comment. The Trump of The Apprentice and "You're Fired!" fame was obnoxious and cold-hearted, but tolerable. Regarding Trump 2.0, the less said, the better. While we should be careful how we spread our love, the same applies to hatred. I wonder if the SACP’s Solly Mapaila was mandated to speak on behalf of the ANC-led alliance when he announced outside the US Embassy in Pretoria that it would be embarking on mass protests over the US’s Middle East meddling.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has just taken over chairship of the AU, which comes with an added, daunting task of “silencing the guns” on the continent. As president, he should provide leadership on such tricky international and continental matters.

There is also the other, small UN Security Council hat he wears, requiring him to “soldier for peace”, like Nelson Mandela.

I wonder how he’d explain strong words like “one bullet, one American” or “death to USA” hurled at the US Embassy when visiting there.

Instead of shedding some load like Eskom, he is having more loaded on to his already overloaded plate.

* Xaba is the editor of the Independent On Saturday