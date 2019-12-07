Everyone gets ready for action and no one is left in any doubt as to who the larney in charge is - at least temporarily.
Thankfully, the board of SAA and our government have at last jumped - or been pushed - into action. Whatever the motive force, this week’s pivotal development is very welcome. Our beleaguered national airline is finally getting the turnaround it needed for years - business rescue. A new captain has taken over the cockpit.
The big question now is whether this ailing, gluttonous beast addicted to government bailouts can be rehabilitated and flown into the future as a proper, going concern.
The new captain, Les Matuson, has a bucketload of skill and experience. But does he have the requisite grit and gumption, as well as enough of that daredevil streak found in those movie heroes and villains?