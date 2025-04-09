‘Sometimes you need to eat an entire cucumber’ - experts on viral TikTok trend

Lauren Ball and Pui Ting Wong “Sometimes you need to eat an entire cucumber.”

So begins a series of viral videos by TikTok “cucumber guy” Logan Moffitt, who has raked in millions of views for his cucumber salad videos. He’s also inspired thousands of copycat videos showcasing cucumbers as a hero ingredient in salads and other dishes. This trend has reportedly caused a surge in cucumber demand, leading to cucumbers being sold out in several stores. But what’s actually happening in your body when you eat an entire cucumber? Let’s review the science of cucumbers.

Cucumbers 101 Cucumbers (Cucumis sativus) are technically fruit that belong to the gourd family Cucurbitaceae. This family includes pumpkins, melons and zucchinis. Cucumbers originated from India over 3,000 years ago. They grow on vining plants and are typically harvested while still firm and unripe. Cucumbers are mostly water (96%), which is why Logan Moffitt has been described as the most hydrated person on the internet.

Based on our calculations using the Australian Nutrient Reference Values, if you “ate an entire cucumber” (300g), you would consume: about 11% of your daily carbohydrate needs (an important energy source)

about 5% of your daily fibre needs (fibre aids in digestion and gut health)

more than 50% of your daily vitamin K needs (important for bone health and blood clotting) about 10% of your daily vitamin C needs (important for immune health, skin health and wound healing) about 10% of your daily potassium needs (potassium regulates blood pressure and helps with muscle function).

Unsurprisingly, there are no modern scientific studies that have specifically examined the health impacts of consuming an entire cucumber daily. However, cucumbers also contain cucurbitacins (especially in the skin) which researchers think may help with inflammation and could be a potential anti-cancer agent. More broadly, people have used cucumbers to:

Cucumbers help with hydration Given they’re about 96% water, cucumbers could meaningfully increase daily fluid intake when eaten in moderate amounts. For example, an entire cucumber (about 300g) would contribute roughly 288 millilitres of water, which is just over one cup. We need plenty of water each day, so this additional intake could be helpful for some people. Their high water content, combined with essential electrolytes like potassium, makes them a refreshing snack, especially in hot weather or after exercise.

While cucumbers can contribute to daily hydration, they shouldn’t replace drinking water. Adding cucumbers to meals or snacks could be a tasty way to stay hydrated, but you still need to drink water. Can you eat too many cucumbers? Cucumbers can be a great addition to a healthy diet. Yet, relying on them too heavily might have unexpected downsides. Cucumbers are generally easy to digest and low in fermentable carbohydrates (FODMAPs), which means they are unlikely to cause bloating for most people in moderate amounts.

However, when eaten in large amounts, some people may experience digestive discomfort, especially if they’re sensitive to fibre or have a history of irritable bowel issues. Being low in carbohydrates, fats and protein, cucumbers are unsuitable as a primary food source. In other words, you can’t just live on cucumbers. They don’t provide the essential nutrients needed for energy, muscle maintenance and overall health. If someone were to primarily eat cucumbers over an extended period, they could be at risk of undernutrition.

What about adding MSG? Many of the cucumber-based dishes on TikTok also include ingredients such as garlic, soy sauce, fish sauce, sesame oil and sugar – all well known to home cooks who like to boost flavour in their own dishes. Moffitt is also fond of saying “MSG, obviously”, when listing his favourite cucumber salad ingredients. MSG is monosodium glutamate, also known as food additive 621, an umami substance added to enhance the flavour of many Asian dishes.

Despite past scare campaigns about MSG, it is safe and authorised for consumption in Australia and other countries. Typically, MSG is consumed at about 0.5g per serving, but some people report sensitivities at higher doses, such as over 3g. It’s also worth noting that many foods – including tomatoes, mushrooms, and parmesan cheese – naturally contain glutamate, the main component of MSG.

Should I eat an entire cucumber? Well, like any food, moderation and variety are key. Cucumbers are a refreshing and hydrating addition to a balanced diet, and work best nutritionally when paired with ingredients from other food groups. For example, to create a balanced meal, try combining cucumbers with protein-rich foods like tuna, chicken, eggs, or marinated tofu, along with whole grains such as wholemeal bread, pasta, or rice. This combination will help you to consume essential nutrients for sustained energy and overall health.