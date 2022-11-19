Spectacle puts controversy in the shade at Qatar showpiece

Durban - A lifetime of memories are about to be made, heroes born, villains established and another champion of the biggest sporting event in the world crowned as the 2022 Qatar World Cup takes centre stage. We’ve all read of the controversies surrounding the awarding of the global showpiece to the Middle-East country: the human rights violations, the social climate and extremes surrounding weather conditions present new challenges for the world’s best players.

However, the countdown to the kick-off of the first game between hosts Qatar and Ecuador has been reduced to mere hours and the hearts of football fans around the globe are expected to sway towards the on-field action. Two of the greatest football players in Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, have touched down among masses of expectant crowds, looking to seal their first World Cup crowns and write their names in football folklore forever. The same spectacle that gave supporters lifelong memories of France great Zinedine Zidane in 1998 and 2006, Ronaldo Nazario versus Oliver Kahn in Germany in 2002, and Siphiwe Tshabalala’s goal in a packed Soccer City is set to grace our screens once more.

The 2018 World Cup in Russia saw the emergence of global stars like Frenchman Kylian Mbappe, the best performance by a teenager at a World Cup since the great Pele. While it still is important to continue the fight towards honesty, integrity and humanity in our beloved game, various audiences in every sector of the world agree it is time to pick a winner and rally behind the stars. An estimated 1.2 million fans have bought 3 million tickets to watch the 64 matches. While the hosts got their hands on the most tickets at 947 000, it is important to note that travelling American fans have acquired 146 000, the UK 91 000 and Argentina 61 000, respectively.

