Sporting lesson for politicians

Durban — Amid the pandemonium and confusion which seems to characterise the negotiations for a government of national unity, another event taking place thousands of kilometres away has provided a welcome distraction. While the men and women fighting to rule the country squabble over who gets which ministry, 11 men will be fighting this afternoon for the nation’s pride in the T20 World Cup Final.

Aiden Markram and company have already gone further than any South African men’s cricket team before in reaching a World Cup final. And they are unbeaten in eight games getting there, with four anxiously close results included. Coming after a 3-0 drubbing at the hands of co-hosts West Indies right before the World Cup began, this was no mean feat and indicative of a huge effort by the players and coaching staff.

But it is the manner in which the Proteas have progressed that has impressed, with no single player able to seriously lay claim to consistent performance over the tournament. That the Proteas are in the final is due to all the players putting their hands up and contributing at different stages, compensating when teammates falter. Markram spoke of “a massive squad effort” and spinner Tabraiz Shamsi says no single player is relied on to get the team over the line.

It should be the same with the parties forming the government: all coming together with no other purpose than the good of the country. The delay in appointing a Cabinet and commencing with the work of running the country betrays the selfish interests at work and lack of interest in serving the people of South Africa. Where our sports teams have repeatedly expressed the importance and privilege of playing for the country, all the political parties can think of is self-preservation and advancement.