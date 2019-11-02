This is how the Boks will bring the Rugby World Cup home









Bring it home, Bokke! In our preview of this year’s Rugby World Cup (Independent on Saturday, 21/9/2019) we asserted that “Rassie has fully embraced that rugby is now a 23 man and not a 15 man game”. “The Boks now have two equally good tight fives - and that is unheard of in the annals of the game.” We concluded, “this is far and away the most balanced and talented squad our country has ever sent to a Rugby World Cup”. As the tournament has unfolded, we need to add only that England’s performances have been very impressive, and, fittingly therefore, the two best coached squads meet in today’s final. Who then will prevail in what will be a tightly and fiercely contested 80 minutes, or more? It is a truism that rugby matches are won and lost up front, and the English tight five are clinical rather than imposing, and they have given their loose forwards and half backs a sound platform with which to control the game.

Make no mistake, England under Eddie Jones and John Mitchell, have developed into a highly professional and well drilled rugby team, as their control of the game against the All Blacks so amply demonstrated.

In fact, they have set a new standard in terms of tactical planning and execution, and it is the latter which sets apart amateur from professional sports teams.

But the crunch question, literally and physically, is, can the English pack stand up to the Boks, not one but two, tight fives? Have they got the depth to withstand the onslaught of Steven Kitshoff, Malcolm Marx, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman and Franco Mostert in the second half?

We doubt it. And given that dominance in scrums and with line-out mauls, usually yields a penalty, Handré Pollard could well have several penalty-kicking chances in the closing minutes, as was the case against Wales.

One recalls that England’s man of the match against the All Blacks, Maro Itoje, limped off the field at Twickenham when he last encountered Eben Etsebeth and Duane Vermuellen. Itoje is a fine athlete but the final will not be the place for the faint hearted.

So if, and of course it is a big if, the Boks can stay within spitting, meaning penalty-kicking, distance for the first 50 minutes or so, and if the English are foolish enough to kick the ball to Cheslin Kolbe, then our dominance up front thereafter, could well bring the cup home.