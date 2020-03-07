Time to change hygiene etiquette - and do the foot shake

The inevitable happened this week and no one, President Cyril Ramaphosa included, could say they were shocked.

The first inevitable to hit us was the technical recession. The signs were all there, with load shedding having come back to haunt us last year and choke our moribund economy.

And then came our coronavirus “patient zero”, and many of us were beyond shocked - we were petrified.

Many were incensed that our government had let the Hilton man through our airport. But the question is: Could we afford to quarantine every traveller such as the hapless man and his party of 10, the planeload of people who flew in with him and everyone arriving on our shores from China, Italy, France, Germany, Iran, the US and other hotspots?

People are concerned and angry for good reason. We are facing a deadly and easily transmittable bug here. But it’s not uncontrollable, as one of the World Health Organisation doctors put it.