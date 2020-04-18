Time to start a new revolution because we can’t keep buying time
I’m not sure what English writer Karen Lamb had in mind when she wrote this, but it can help us deal with the crises we find ourselves in today.
We must ditch old habits and old or no-longer-viable systems, stop procrastinating about important steps we have to take and start anew after lockdown. We must reset many things and really prepare to get back to the “new normal” ahead of us.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and Prof Salim Abdool Karim gave us the hope and the clarity we needed this week.
We’ve started well as a nation in our response to the pandemic, but we’re not out of the woods. This insidious, invisible monster will continue spreading, wreaking havoc across our communities. The spike in the death toll to 48 announced on Thursday underlined their stark message.
Until there’s a cure, the options are limited. We can only buy more time, something we’ll need to radically change the way we work and live.
Revolutionary buzzwords like “radical socio-economic transformation” have been bandied about a lot in the past. The time for a true and complete revolution has come.
The rocky road ahead is clear healthwise. What South Africa needs now is clarity on the social and economic front.
While we can hope Monday’s Cabinet meeting will help, we need much more clarity, communication, courage and decisiveness.
But we can’t keep buying, or borrowing, time.The Independent on Saturday