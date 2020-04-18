Time to start a new revolution because we can’t keep buying time

Durban - “A year from now you may wish you had started today.”

I’m not sure what English writer Karen Lamb had in mind when she wrote this, but it can help us deal with the crises we find ourselves in today.

We must ditch old habits and old or no-longer-viable systems, stop procrastinating about important steps we have to take and start anew after lockdown. We must reset many things and really prepare to get back to the “new normal” ahead of us.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and Prof Salim Abdool Karim gave us the hope and the clarity we needed this week.

We’ve started well as a nation in our response to the pandemic, but we’re not out of the woods. This insidious, invisible monster will continue spreading, wreaking havoc across our communities. The spike in the death toll to 48 announced on Thursday underlined their stark message.