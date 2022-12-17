Time to take a zen breath

Okay, people, breathe in and listen up. First, the bad news.

Here’s what we need to consider as we enter the final phase of another testing year. Millions of people don’t have jobs, incomes, homes or the hope of getting them. Near continual blackouts and frequent water outages, where there was any supply to begin with.

Wallets thinner than a 10-buck note. Crime, political skulduggery and incompetence. A vast and disintegrating health system unless you have the luxury of a medical aid ‒ and even that, for many people, is barely affordable and runs out at various, mostly early, stages of the year. Poor quality education, exacerbated by the difficulty of studying if you don’t have power or affordable, reliable and safe transport. Not even a toilet in some cases, at school or at home. Or food to ward off hunger. For women, the knowledge that you are never safe: not in your home, driving, taxiing, shopping, working or studying. Ditto for millions of children.

Threats to food security from war, poverty and climate disasters. Now your last nerve is twanging and we are all exhausted. There’s little indication of this improving in the new year. That one we will all start soon with hope trying its best to beat back fear, despair and uncertainty.

Now the good news. We can do something about it. Small, tiny things that can mend a portion of us. The couch has mentioned this before, but the human component has had moments when all seemed lost and needed a kick up the backside to remember.

Be kind. Every one of us has problems to deal with, and it’s very probable everyone is also feeling ragged. No one needs unnecessary, ill-considered, hurtful or plain vile “input” from anyone else. Here are some couch-considered reminders.

Don’t snap back at someone who has snapped at you. Don’t flash ‒ either lights or gestures ‒ at the imbecile (mentally acknowledging that someone is an imbecile is acceptable, but do it quietly, with zen) on the road who forgot his or her patience pants and is a crash waiting to happen. Don’t get into social media rows ‒ if you have nothing good to say, don’t say anything.

Help where you can. Small gestures, a smile, a text message to someone who may need it. Don’t call ‒ unexpected calls raise the adrenalin for many stressed-out folk. Check in and let them know they can call you if they want to. Remember the people who have to work as you holiday or celebrate, like medical and emergency staff who dread this time of the year. Don’t forget the animals. The brave people who work with animal rescue organisations also hate this time of year. Many pets are abandoned by owners (it’s a mystery) while they go on holiday. New year is a nightmare with stupid, loud bangs terrorising beloved pets and wildlife.

Find your kind spot. Hug your family and your pets. Ease your own soul by forgiving slights. And remember to breathe. For the next two weeks, all the couch dwellers are going to breathe, cuddle and, again really the human, recover its kind spot. All of us wish all of you health, kindness and contentment in the new year.