Unity and safety key this holiday

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

We can do it, South Africa, we really can. And we must. This long weekend may be the holiest celebration for those who practise the Christian faith, but it’s also one of the most important tests we all face in uniting against Covid-19. The joy of four days away from daily life, a chance to break the routine, put your feet up or in the beach sand, is vital for our mental health which has been under so much strain for the last year. We urge you to make the most of the welcome mini-break. Our new challenge is to avoid the threat of a third wave of this virus that has caused so much heartache for our nation, physical, mental and financial. April and May include major religious observances for the Christian, Muslim and Jewish faiths. Easter and Pesach are celebrated this weekend and Ramadaan starts on April 13.

People will want to gather with fellow observants, friends and families, to give thanks and celebrate. Food, love and peace are at the heart of many of the rites.

But there will be nothing to celebrate and rejoice in if we do have another surge, which scientists and health leaders fear is looming.

As we near 53 000 deaths, and with a tardy vaccine rollout, it is up to each of us to make sure we don’t return to the darkest days of the pandemic in the wake of these joyous occasions.

It is each individual’s responsibility to take the simple steps required to keep ourselves and our families safe. They are not onerous.

Always wear your mask in public.

Wash and sanitise your hands.

Avoid large gatherings and, if you cannot do this, keep your distance from others.

When you feel frustrated at these limitations, do what most Covid patients cannot do: take a deep breath, exhale into your mask, and know you are playing your part in saving lives.

We wish you a happy, safe and peaceful break.