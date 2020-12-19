We only have ourselves to blame for the lack of festivities these holidays

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

If we are unable to enjoy the festive season, as we have done in previous years, we have only ourselves to blame. Despite repeated warnings and reminders about the need to wear masks, sanitise, maintain safe distances when in public and to keep the numbers of people at gatherings to a minimum, we thought we knew better. As the rate of infection slowed down, we let our guard down. We joined the throngs looking for bargains on Black Friday, we held braais, we travelled in packed taxis and, despite all logic, sent our children to Rage festivals, with a predictable rise in infections among teens who attended the events. On Thursday night, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced there had been more than 9 000 new infections and 184 more Covid-19 related deaths in the preceding 24 hours, and more than 10 000 infections on the Day of Reconciliation public holiday.

These are not numbers to be proud of, especially as common sense could have prevented many infections.

For those who cannot see further than their noses, there are massive implications if the country has to go into a second hard lockdown to reduce the infection rate.

Few will forget the economic hardship wrought by the first lockdown, when millions survived only through the efforts of NGOs which embarked on massive feeding schemes.

We do not want to return to those days.

Rather, we want, in the new year, to be able to vote in the pending elections, to attend sports events and go to the movies without fear, for our children to go to school each day of the week, instead of attending platoon classes, and to do all the other things the fear of infection prevents us from doing.

But first, we have to make it to the new year alive and in good health.

To do this, we have to be sensible in the way we enjoy the holidays.

By all means celebrate Christmas and enjoy a no doubt well-deserved break, but do so in manner which keeps you and those around you safe and healthy.

Have a blessed Christmas. See you in the new year.

The Saturday Star