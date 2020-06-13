You, me and Christian Billionaire Genius Kanye West can be president

When Kanye West announced he was going to run for president in 2024, the audience burst out laughing. But the award-winning rapper, who intends changing his name to Christian Billionaire Genius Kanye West, was serious. Mr Moneybags asked: “What y’all laughing at?” And he was right. The laughing US citizens already had a narcissistic oddity as their Number One. Here at home, after this week’s Constitutional Court judgment declaring our electoral laws unconstitutional, even weirdo journos like me can run for president, or at least premier, without having to sell our souls to political parties captured or created by unseen masters with hidden agendas.

So don’t laugh when any citizen of good standing announces his or her independent campaign soon. Shout “amandla!”

The idea of an independent running for president successfully may seem far fetched, but every revolution starts with a dream.

All this may not necessarily lead to the emergence of credible leaders, transparency, accountability and other good things in short supply in our Parliament.

Legislative change doesn’t bring about meaningful change on its own.

Don’t get me wrong. There are plenty of good men and women out there. They just get shouted out or their hands tied or twisted by their masters. They promise one thing but do another. MPs vote as instructed, often against their conscience.

This is no laughing matter for the career politicians. Their days are numbered.

It’s now truly in our hands.

