AmaZulu, Durban Ladies out to defend Engen KOC titles

KWAZULU-Natal Engen Knockout Challenge champions Durban Ladies and AmaZulu FC will be out to defend their titles in the tournament to be held at the University of KwaZulu-Natal today and tomorrow.

Edgewood Campus is where the 2023 Champions will meet the other 11 girls and 11 boys teams in the battle for KZN honours and the right to represent the province at the Engen Champ of Champs later this year.

Sunflower FC, Umlazi Lions and UKZN FC were drawn in a tough Group B dubbed as the ‘group of death’.

In the boys section, AmaZulu will be hoping to defend their title as the only PSL affiliated side again this season. They have been drawn in Group B against Inanda XI and the highly spirited Mtuba FC.