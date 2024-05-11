AmaZulu plot Chiefs’ top 8 downfall

AMAZULU coach Pablo Franco believes the magnitude and historical significance of clubs goes out the window when they step onto the field ahead of their match against Kaizer Chiefs. Usuthu will welcome Amakhosi to the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday in a 5.30pm kick-off with hopes of leapfrogging them on the DStv Premiership with a famous win in Durban.

The two clubs are one of the oldest in South African football, however with contrasting trophy cabinets and subsequent numbers of supporters as well. While The Glamours Boys have established themselves as one of the most successful teams in the country, Usuthu are still chasing a first trophy since the 1992/1993 season, 31 years ago. However, their Spanish mentor believes all of those statistics will have little to no importance when these local giants collide in front of an expected lively crowd.

“I don’t think it’s relevant in all the situations (on the field); if it were relevant then (Mamelodi) Sundowns would have beaten (Golden) Arrows in their last game,” said Franco. “So, on paper, maybe you can go for that but this is football and anything can happen. It’s never about the previous performance but rather about whether the two teams are going to deliver on Sunday (tomorrow).” Franco further explained how the fine margins in the race for a place in next season’s MTN8 competition would enhance the levels of the two teams and would serve as a great stimulus.

“Chiefs are not having the best of seasons and we also had the best moments but we are unable to keep that consistency. I think both teams know the importance of this game and will perform at their best,” he said. “We are fighting for a higher position on the log and we’re fighting to compete next season. We are a better team (than what we’ve shown so far) and I think that’s more than enough to show the best versions of both sides.” AmaZulu will welcome the return of Abbubaker Mobara back into their squad following a three-game suspension.

Usuthu have kept just one clean sheet in their last five outings and will be pleased with the return of the robust and experienced centre-back to defend against the likes of Ashley du Preez and Ranga Chivaviro. AmaZulu are coming off a morale-boosting draw at high-flying Stellenbosch in midweek but Martin said he would rejig his starting 11 to try and exploit a limping Chiefs defence. Amakhosi will field an unusual centre-back pairing tomorrow because of suspensions to Given Msimango and Edmilson Dove.