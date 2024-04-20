Back to form Sundowns eye Richmond scalp

THE outcome of today’s Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies versus Richmond United clash at De Aar Merino Park Stadium, in the Northern Cape, could have a dramatic effect on the log positions (kick-off 3pm). Sundowns (15 points) head the log, and Richmond (12 points) are in sixth place, after dropping a point in their 1-1 draw against JVW FC last week. However, if Richmond manage to defeat Sundowns they could secure a lofty second place on the standings, behind Sundowns who have a better goal difference.

Presently, Sundowns are looking unstoppable after their runaway 7-0 win over Lindelani Ladies at the UJ Soweto Campus last week. Miche Minnies bagged an impressive hat-trick as Sundowns continued their terrific start to the season. This emphatic display augers well for the season because Sundowns fielded three new signings in their run-on XI, and they all fitted well into the team’s pattern. The team also welcomed back experienced duo Rhoda Mulaudzi and Lelona Daweti from long-term injuries, with both players starting on the bench. Sundowns coach Jerry Tshabalala will have a selection headache this week, but he’ll be delighted that the squad has great depth.

Fit-again Lelona Daweti, who came on as a second-half substitute, expressed her joy and satisfaction with her return and the team’s performance: “I want to thank the technical team, the physios, the coach, my teammates and everyone who helped me throughout my injury,” said Daweti, who made her national team debut two seasons ago. “It hasn’t been easy over the past seven months, and I’m glad to be back on the pitch. We played well and I’m happy with how we took care of business (against Lindelani).”

Tomorrow, AmaTuks are hosting a stubborn Copperbelt Ladies in a top-of-the-table clash. AmaTuks (15 points) are in second place and their opponents Copperbelt (12 points) are in fourth place. AmaTuks coach Maude Khumalo has lamented the absence of influential forward Wendy Shongwe, but says the team will soldier on. Shongwe was injured earlier this month, and it has been established that she will require surgery.

Shongwe, AmaTuks’ lone Banyana representative, will very likely be out for the rest of the season. She is deeply saddened that her season has come to a premature end. “It hurts to be in the stands or watching on television when the team plays – it is so difficult, but it is what it is, I just have to practice patience,” said Shongwe. “I could sit here and cry about it or I can just focus on my recovery and getting back in the game. What keeps my spirit high is that the team is doing well, it would have been sad to see the team struggling and one can’t do anything about it.

“Injuries are part of the game, it could have happened to anyone.” Since the start of the season, things have not been going well for three Eastern Cape teams. Currently, all Eastern Cape-based teams, which include City Lads FC from Gqeberha, University of Fort Hare FC from Alice, and Thunderbirds Ladies from Butterworth, are still struggling to find their feet as they all sit outside the top eight teams. Super League Fixtures

Today: TS Galaxy Queens v University of Fort Hare (11am) Thunderbirds v JVW FC (3pm)

UF FC v Durban Ladies (3pm) UWC v City Lads (3pm) Richmond United v Sundowns (3pm)

TUT Matsatsantsa FC v First Touch Ladies (3pm) Tomorrow: The University of Pretoria v Copperbelt Ladies (1pm)