Banyana queue up England, Denmark for European friendlies

As the sun sets on the month of October, Banyana Banyana are primed to embark on a significant tour of Europe, facing off against two powerhouses of women’s football—Denmark and England. The fixtures will not only serve as a litmus test for the African champions but also bolster their preparations for upcoming major tournaments.

On October 25th, the South African national women’s team will lock horns with Denmark at the Aalborgh Stadium. Following this, a much-anticipated encounter against the reigning European champions, England, takes place at the Coventry Building Society Arena four days later. Kick-off for the England match is set for 9.15pm, promising an exciting display of talent on the pitch. European Tour news 📰⤵️https://t.co/cWJRwNROnL

— Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) October 8, 2024 Having last convened two months ago for matches against Senegal, the team is eager to rekindle their chemistry and sharpen their skills in what are expected to be formidable contests. This European tour is not merely a series of friendlies; it’s an opportunity for Banyana to challenge themselves against top-tier opposition while addressing their ambitions of returning to the World Cup, where they reached the round of 16 last year. Head coach Desiree Ellis expressed the importance of these matches in testing her squad’s adaptability to various styles of play.

“The two teams will provide two different types of challenges. The Scandinavian teams are always very physical. I’ve watched about three games of Denmark, and they are very quick and move the ball around very quickly. But that’s the competition you want in preparation for playing physical teams,” she noted excitedly. “England are European champions and are of a different makeup; their coach wants to play, and that’s what we want to do as well.” 2024 COSAFA Women’s Championships news📰⤵️

— Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) October 8, 2024 Deepening the talent pool With the Sasol National Championship and the Hollywoodbets seasons drawing to a close, Ellis has seized the opportunity to expand her pool of players by introducing fresh talent ahead of the upcoming fixtures. “We have players who have stood out in the league this season, but unfortunately, we couldn’t select anyone. We had to get the makeup right, so it’s an opportunity for them to raise their hands. We want to give many opportunities in the next four games to establish our core going forward because before we know it, it’s going to be WAFCON,” Ellis elaborated.

Turning the postponement into opportunity The recent postponement of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) to July 2025 due to scheduling clashes with the Paris Olympics has prompted Ellis to reassess her strategies for defending Banyana Banyana’s title. While the delay may initially seem like a setback, Ellis sees the positives in having more time to solidify her squad. “It allows us a little bit longer to prepare. It also gives anyone who may have missed out a chance to raise their hands again. We have an opportunity to ensure the right mixture of youth and experience,” she reflected.