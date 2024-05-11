Bok Women face tough ‘Test’ against Madagascar

THE Springbok Women’s team deserves the attention of the rugby public this Sunday when they play Madagascar in the final match of the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup at Stade Makis in Antananarivo. At stake is a passage into next year’s Rugby World Cup as well as the title of champions of Africa.

The South Africans will not have it all their way as rugby is the national sport of Madagascar and there will be a lively home crowd. Coach Louis Koen has recalled three vastly experienced players to his starting team for the big match. The former Springbok flyhalf has included Lindelwa Gwala and Sanelisiwe Charlie in the front row pack and named Veroeshka Grain on the wing for the most important match of the tournament. Gwala and Charlie both started in the opening match of the previous Rugby World Cup, played in New Zealand. Seven members of the starting pack played at the global showpiece in 2022, with only lock Vainah Ubisi not being part of the previous RWC campaign.

Amongst the backs, only Sikholiwe Mdletshe does not have double figures in Test caps, with the Bloemfontein-based wing celebrating her Test debut on Wednesday with two tries against Kenya. Grain comes in for Nomawethu Mabenge on the right wing, while Charlie swops shirts with Xoliswa Khuzwayo, who started against Kenya, but will play off the bench this time. Gwala replaces Roseline Botes in the only other change to the pack that started against Kenya. Botes picked up a shoulder strain in that match and will not be involved against Madagascar.

Amber Schonert will fill the position of replacement hooker on the bench, with Asithandile Ntoyanto joining her amongst the replacements as tight head cover. In another change to the bench, again with a split of six forwards and two backs, Chuma Qawe will take over from Piwokuhle Nyanda as the utility back. Nyanda fell ill after the Kenya match and could not train with the team since. Koen said the victories over Cameroon and Kenya provided some momentum and confidence, but he feels that Madagascar will provide their toughest challenge yet.