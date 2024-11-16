Boks, England collide in high-stakes showdown at Twickenham

In recent years, the Springbok versus England rivalry has intensified, particularly after the reigning world champions knocked their opponents out of two consecutive tournaments. The fallout from last year’s final - featuring Bongi Mbonambi and Tom Curry - lingers in the air, even though Curry will not be on the field today (7.40 pm start).

Independent Newspapers analyses five key positional matchups that could shape the game’s outcome. Eben Etzebeth 𝐄𝐗𝐂𝐋𝐔𝐒𝐈𝐕𝐄 𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐕𝐈𝐄𝐖: 'I’m five-three up against Maro Itoje, but I want to play with him one day'#TelegraphRugby

— Telegraph Rugby (@TelegraphRugby) November 12, 2024 Eben Etzebeth vs Maro Itoje When two of rugby's fiercest enforcers meet, one can expect tensions to flare.

Eben Etzebeth holds a significant edge in their head-to-head duels, and he will be eager to maintain this superiority. With Siya Kolisi back at the helm as captain, Etzebeth can return his focus squarely to his defensive duties, having already demonstrated his prowess against Scotland. Conversely, Maro Itoje will aim to galvanise his team with his aggressive physicality and exceptional skill at the breakdown. This clash of titans promises fireworks, and every moment will count as they vie for dominance on the field.

South Africa prop Ox Nché: ‘I like baking cakes. Salads don’t win scrums’ https://t.co/MNBRRpaJEt — Brian Ruff (@brian_brianr) November 14, 2024 Ox Nche vs Will Stuart

Prop battles are always a treat for the rugby purists, and this one will be no exception. Ox Nche, a player who approaches scrummaging with the same enthusiasm as one enjoys a slice of cake, will be a handful for England’s Will Stuart. For the Springboks, Nche’s scrummaging is pivotal, offering a chance to establish supremacy early in the game. Meanwhile, Stuart, buoyed by the challenge, will be keen to assert his strength and bring his side the advantage up front. Expect a grudge match that could set the tone for the rest of the match.

Pieter-Steph du Toit vs Sam Underhill Defensive battles take centre stage as Pieter-Steph du Toit and Sam Underhill bring their renowned ferocity to the fore. Du Toit, fresh from his stint off the bench against Scotland, will be chomping at the bit to make a statement, particularly when targeting the English flyhalf, Marcus Smith.

Underhill’s relentless tackling and breakdown skills are crucial for England, especially in fending off the deadly Bok attacks. Both will need to be at their best if their teams are to secure pivotal points. 🗣️ "A chance for him to convince us that he can still go to the next World Cup with guys like Sacha, Siya and Jordan in the mix."



Rassie Erasmus on backing Manie Libbok this weekend against England and handing him the 10 jersey.#AutumnNationsSeries | @SpurRestaurant pic.twitter.com/t5t30jRhHX

— SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) November 14, 2024 Manie Libbok vs Marcus Smith Another tantalising matchup sees Springbok Manie Libbok facing England’s Marcus Smith, both playmakers with explosive attacking potential.

Libbok excelled in his previous outing at Twickenham and will seek to orchestrate the Springboks' offensive play effectively. His ability to relieve pressure tactically will prove essential as he partners with his scrumhalf and fullback. For England, Smith’s inclusion means danger; if he finds his rhythm, he could spell trouble for the Bok defence. Expect strategic plays and lightning-quick decision-making as the two number 10s seek to control the narrative of the game. Aphelele Fassi vs Freddy Steward