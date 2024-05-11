CAF, UCT to promote African football administration

THE Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the University of Cape Town (UCT) this week signed a ground-breaking memorandum of understanding in Cairo, Egypt.

The momentous agreement will see CAF, the controlling body for association football in Africa, join forces with UCT, the continent’s leading university, to promote world-class administration in African football. Together, the duo will drive a programme for African football stakeholders that will expand their strategic acumen and strengthen their leadership capabilities. The key objectives of the programme will be to enhance the skills and expertise of football’s role-players within CAF’s 54 member associations. It will also contribute to the advancement and sustainability of African football.

CAF general secretary Véron Mosengo-Omba said the initiative is in keeping with the quest by CAF president Patrice Motsepe to improve professionalism in African football. “The University of Cape Town is one of the leading centres of learning globally, and CAF is proud to be associated with such a reputable institution,” said Mosengo-Omba, a Swiss national of Congolese descent. “The agreement between the two organisations also speaks to the work that has been done in turning CAF around and positioning it among the best learning organisations in Africa.

“The agreement is anchored in the promise made by CAF president Patrice Motsepe three years ago to improve the efficiency and professionalism in African football. “We believe this collaboration will not only train the future leaders of football but also consolidate the skills and capacity of role players, thereby fostering the landscape of African football.” UCT Council chair, advocate Norman Arendse SC, a vastly experienced sports administrator and former president of Cricket South Africa, was party to the signing agreement this week.

“UCT is delighted to partner with CAF on this critically important project; to train and develop the leaders and future leaders of African football. “UCT shares the vision of CAF, which is to develop and sustain a truly world-class organisation based entirely on excellence,” said Arendse. The UCT Council vice-chancellor Professor Dayanand Reddy welcomed the initiatives in African football skills development among the administrators of CAF’s member associations.