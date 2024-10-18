Ezemvelo and UCT seal Super League promotions

Ezemvelo from KwaZulu-Natal and The University of Western Cape sealed their promotion to the Hollywoodbets Super League for the first time in the two clubs’ history yesterday. The two teams will meet each other in the final of the Sasol National Championships in Knysna after sweeping aside their opponents at a packed Loria Park.

Ezemvelo confirmed their spot in the final by edging Limpopo side Ramatlaohle 1-0 in the 11am kick-off through an early goal by Amanda Mkhize. They will join Durban Ladies and Royal AM as the three KZN clubs in the top flight of South African women’s football. Speaking after the match, Ezemvelo head coach Nkosingiphile Maphumulo was very poised in his celebrations.

Having previously coached in the competition with Durban Ladies in the past, he felt his years of experience were crucial to his side’s triumph. “From 2009 to 2017, I’ve been in this tournament and I didn’t make it so I think the experience I generated during that period played a vital role in this tournament in terms of preparation,” he said. “Because you can have the best players but if your preparations aren’t spot on then you can go home with that good team and without any medal.

When quizzed about what he anticipates to be his team’s biggest challenge ahead, he suggested balancing the mindsets of his group of players. “This success presents a big challenge because if you get success this quickly then it means you can also hit the ceiling pretty quickly so it’s a challenge we welcome at this point. For Sasol championship returnees UCT, it was more routine as they swept aside Kovsies from the Free State based Kovsies 4-0 to seal their final berth.

Having played out to a competitive 1-1 draw against Ezemvelo in the group stages, UCT assistant coach Shakeel Williams relished the opportunity to battle tough opponents once more. “If we pitch up and do the best we can, it’s gonna be an interesting game, an exciting game because that’s what the supporters want to see,” he said. The final between the two teams will take place on Sunday at Loria Park at 11:30 am.