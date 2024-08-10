Growth over grudge for Boks in Brisbane

WHILE banishing the Brisbane bogey would have been the priority for the Springboks this morning, it is vital that there is growth in their new style of play over their fortnight in Australia. This was the word from assistant coach Mzwandile Stick at yesterday’s pre-match press conference.

“It is extremely important that we keep evolving our game in these two Tests against the Wallabies,” Stick said of the Boks’ desire to become a more attacking side. Coach Rassie Erasmus has said there must be more attacking arrows in the Springboks’ quiver when they defend their World Cup title in Australia in 2027. “It is very important that we develop our game and with this in mind, new personnel have been added to the coaching staff in Tony Brown and Jerry Flannery,” Stick said.

“They bring something new, they add the energy to evolve and it is key that we do that while also trying to win every game.” Stick said new elements were added in the series against Ireland, including using big loose forwards in the wider channels on attack, and these need to be grown and polished. “There are things we wanted to fix after Ireland. We need to keep improving and the two Tests in Australia provide an excellent opportunity.

“But the best plans in the world are no good if you don’t pitch physically and we have been guilty of that in previous visits to Australia,” Stick pointed out. “You can’t execute your strategy if you are on the back foot.” Stick added that there would have been no excuse going into this morning’s game because the squad had travelled to Australia early and had acclimatised.

“We have had very good preparation and spoken at length about our shortcomings in previous visits and what had to be fixed.” Stick said that the plan for flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who started his first Test this morning, is to let him play his natural game. “From our side as coaches, we’re stuck to how we normally work with players,” Stick said.

“We aren’t putting any pressure on him to produce these ninja games. He doesn’t need to have any ninja game for me. As long as he implements our plan very well, the guys around him will give him the platform to perform.” Feinberg-Mngomezulu has been brought through slowly by Erasmus after his first call-up to the Springbok system in November 2022. “I know a lot of people are excited about Sacha,” Stick said.

“This is a gentleman who has been in our system for the past two or three years. When I was coaching the SA A side, he was training with us when we went to Ireland. “Sacha has been around our team and he knows how we go about our business. He works really hard with his basics, but people are more focused on his X-factor. “He is maturing in our system. With all the opportunities that he has had, you can see that he isn’t shy. He doesn’t shy away from challenges. He’s got a very big heart, so hopefully things go well for him.”

Stick said Feinberg-Mngomezulu is the kind of player who will not die wondering if he could have done better. “Everyone knows that Sacha is this young guy who is very exciting. He makes big calls. Whatever he sees, he pulls the trigger. He doesn’t hold back. “He makes a lot of decisions. Even sometimes when he makes mistakes, he doesn’t stop trying. It’s the same with Manie Libbok. He will make a mistake, but he will pull the trigger in the next move and do something brilliant.