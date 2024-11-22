Hugo Broos aims for World Cup glory with Bafana before retirement

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has declared his ambitious goal: to lead the South African national team to World Cup success in 2026 before retiring from coaching. The 71-year-old Belgian, who possesses an impressive managerial pedigree spanning more than 36 years, views this upcoming tournament as the capstone of his lengthy and successful career.

Broos’s coaching journey has been distinguished, marked by notable achievements including lifting the Africa Cup of Nations trophy with Cameroon in 2017. His experience encompasses roles at twelve different clubs and stints with both national teams, establishing him as a seasoned tactician in the world of football. Under Broos’ guidance, Bafana roared back to prominence, qualifying for consecutive Africa Cup of Nations tournaments for the first time in nearly two decades.

This resurgence has ignited hope among South African football fans, eager to see their team make a return to the global stage. Looking forward, Broos is determined to break a 22-year drought since Bafana qualified for a World Cup. The last time South Africa participated in the tournament was in 2010, when it hosted the event. During the Visa FIFA World Cup 2026 Trophy Tour held in Johannesburg, Broos articulated his aspirations clearly.