Key battles await as Bay, Arrows seek vital points

The Betway Premiership action provides numerous mouth-watering clashes this week as all 16 top-flight clubs contest for three important points. Richards Bay FC and Stellenbosch FC will take the stage first today when they meet at Umlazi looking to add to a vital foundation at this early stage.

The two teams will battle at the King Zwelithini at 3pm with a great degree of unpredictability despite the recent potency of Stellies. The Natal Rich Boyz won this fixture in the latter stages of last season thanks to a goal by Ntsako Makhubela as well as Yanela Mbuthuma.





— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) October 24, 2024 The latter also played a vital role in Richard Bay’s Carling Knockout Cup triumph over Sekhukhune last time out, making him one of the players to look out for in this fixture. The three wins for third-place Stellies and two for Bay in tenth place in the last five meetings between the two do not only hold a promise of goals but also a swashbuckling skirmish. Kicking off at the same time but at the Harry Gwala Stadium will be Royal AM and Sekhukhune United, two teams not separated by much just yet despite their log positions.

Following a resilient display against defending champions Sundowns in midweek, Thwihli Thwahla head coach John Maduka will be desperate to get his charges out there again very soon. Despite their off-field duties and troubles in the transfer market, Royal AM have managed to collect three points in their first four matches but remain in search of their first win. If the Pietermaritzburg side were to grab those first three important points it would probably be against a Sekhukhune team reeling from recent cup disappointment in KZN.

The Chilli Boys will play host in the last clash of the day as a desperate-for-points Golden Arrows go in search of a first win since last month. Abafana Besthende will meet Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium at 8pm this evening with hopes of getting over three consecutive defeats. Despite a positive start to the season with two wins, coach Mabhuti Khenyeza’s men have hit a wobble that saw them fall at the feet of Magesi, Sekhukhune and recently Mamelodi Sundowns.

One of the glaring worrying factors in this run is not the club conceding eight goals in three games but the inability to find the back of the net in all three games. Known for their flair and attacking play, Khenyeza and his group will seek to put that right against a Chippa side that has shown its vulnerability. Tomorrow, Cape Town City will grab the Western Cape interest as they host a Magesi side still flying off their recent cup exploits.