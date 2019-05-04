UPBEAT after his UK trip, Michael Ndlovu wants a Comrades win next. Tumi Pakkies African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Even though Michael Ndlovu did not win the veterans’ category in the Virgin Money London Marathon, he is optimistic about emerging victorious in the Comrade’s Marathon from Durban to Pietermaritzburg on June 9. He also saw places he never imagined he would see.

The 52-year-old gardener runs from his home in Ntuzuma to his place of work in Morningside, and back home, a distance of about 40km every day.

“I believe I will do well; I have already started training,” said Ndlovu, who took 14th place out of 570 runners in his category at the London Marathon on April 28.

Ndlovu aimed to complete the 42km race in two hours and 37 minutes.

He finished in 2 hours and 42 minutes, just 5 minutes off his target.

Speaking to Independent on Saturday this week, Ndlovu said he experienced back pains because of the long flights to get to the race. He flew from Durban to Dubai, then on to London.

“I did not have time to train in London because of the rain and extremely cold weather there. I was avoiding a situation where I could catch a cold and not be able to participate in the race entirely.”

He said if he spent enough time in London before the race, he would have stood a better chance - he arrived in London on April 25.

“I would have gotten used to the weather, and I would have found a way around the back pain.

“The trip to London was great, regardless of how long it was. I saw places I had never imagined I would ever see, especially at my age,” he said.

Ndlovu said people in London were friendly and helpful, explaining how he did not have cellphone reception and they would offer him a phone to call his employers from Urban Lime who had flown to London to support him.

He grew up in “a very athletic family”. His father ran a sports club, while he and his brother played soccer and occasionally ran races.

He said it was only after he moved from Mandeni to Durban that he started to focus on running.

When he was 17, a neighbour spotted him playing soccer and told him “you would be better off running”.

From there he said he has never looked back.