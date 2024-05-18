Mokwena commends Maswanganyi’s contributions for PSL Player of the Season

THE controversial nature of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) awards has already created a thick smell in the air with Orlando Pirates’ Patrick Maswanganyi in the centre of the debate when it comes to that of the Player of the Season. The ultimate individual award is voted for by the coaches of the 16 competing teams in the league and the most recent of these to take a bite at the ‘Maswanganyi cherry’ is none other than the champion coach himself, Rulani Mokwena of Mamelodi Sundowns.

The inaugural African Football League-winning coach said it would be a fallacy for Maswanganyi to contend with his players, of which he named four of them in Bafana Bafana goalkeeper and captain Ronwen Williams, last season’s winner of the award Teboho Mokoena, Brazilian Lucas Ribeiro and Chilean Marcelo Allende. “Lucas Ribeiro, we haven’t seen the best of him, even though I really believe he is the strong contender for the PSL Player of the Season,” Mokwena said before going on to mention Maswanganyi and Stellenbosch FC’s Devin Titus. “In my opinion, I strongly believe it is Ronwen Williams, Lucas Ribeiro, Marcelo Allende and Teboho Mokwena, and then you must commend the contributions of Maswanganyi and Titus.

“It is the level of Ronza, that of Tebza, the level of Marcelo and Ribeiro (that has shone brighter), but right now we are focusing on ending the season and so we appeal for patience. Be patient with them.” The “patience” part in Mokwena’s comments was evoked by the question regarding the level of Lesiba Nku, who left many surprised when he was signed by Sundowns from Marumo Gallants in January 2022. In all honesty, Nku’s numbers are not disappointing after playing 26 games in all competitions thus far this season.

“Lesiba doesn’t need confidence at the moment, he needs time. He’s like all of them (this season’s arrivals) – (Matias) Esquivel, (Thembinkosi) Lorch and Ribeiro – they don’t need confidence, they need time,” said Mokwena. “I spoke about Lesiba (in another recent interview) because I was seeing the amount of criticism he has been getting – criticism that is undue. I still advocate that he be given time, the best is yet to come. Believe you me, the best of Lesiba is yet to come – just like the rest of them, the new guys …” Just like last season, the Player and Players’ Player of the Season awards are set to be highly controversial, with the likes of Iqraam Rayners having also contributed immensely for Stellenbosch.

Last season’s controversy stemmed from the fact that the top award went to Mokoena instead of Pirates’ Monnapule Saleng. Rayners is in the running for the Golden Boot, being one goal shy of Pirates’ Tshegofatso Mabasa’s 15 heading into the penultimate matchday of the season. Ribeiro has 12 goals in his first Premiership season having taken the league by storm in the early stages.