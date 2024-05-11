Moreeng throws CSA a curve ball ahead of the T20 World Cup preps

OBAKENG MELETSE CRICKET South Africa announced yesterday that Hilton Moreeng will not be renewing his contract, ending an 11-year stay with the Proteas Women cricket team.

Assistant coach Dillon du Preez will take charge of the team on an interim basis with director of cricket Enoch Nkwe confirming they will look to fill the vacant post before the World Cup. Moreeng guided the Proteas Women to their first ever T20 World Cup final, their first ever in any format (for both men and women), when they fell short by 19 runs against Australia in Cape Town last year. He also led South Africa to a historic first ever ODI win away to Australia. Nkwe confirmed the offer was on the table for Moreeng to continue, but the 46-year-old felt his time was up, throwing a huge curve ball, with the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh kicking off in less than five months.

“Hilton chose not to (renew his contract) after the Sri Lanka series. He took some time to reflect and obviously our main priority is to try and stabilise the environment as soon as possible, and have a proper plan moving forward. We have the T20 World Cup in October and a big 50-over World Cup next year,” Nkwe said. “It was important that we give the environment the best possible opportunity to stabilise and obviously look at areas where we can even strengthen; as we have indicated we have brought in full-time batting and fielding coaches. “We want to continue to build the team and the necessary support for the environment, and to give them the best chance to win the World Cup this year and the next, and we also want to do well in between World Cups and to win all the bilateral series.

“He opted not to continue, and obviously the timing of it is not great, but we really respect and understand his decision, and we will forever be grateful for all he has done and for his honesty as well. “The process of recruiting for a new coach is already under way. Our intention is to find the best candidate, followed by a smooth transition to take the Proteas Women to greater heights.” Interim coach, Du Preez, will have an opportunity to throw his name into the hat for the permanent position when the Proteas tour India for three ODIs and three T20 matches, with the ODIs starting on June 16. The tour will also see both teams battle it out in a once-off Test match.

Tour of India fixtures 16 June - India versus South Africa 1st ODI 19 June - India versus South Africa 2nd ODI

23 June - India versus South Africa 3rd ODI *Once-off Test match will be played from June 28 T20 series.