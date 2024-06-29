Ponting advises Proteas to ‘embrace the occasion’

WORLD Cup pressure is one thing, but playing in the World Cup final is a different ball game altogether. South Africa will get a taste of the uniqueness of the final today as they take on powerhouses India at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. The biggest mistake South Africa can make today is to pretend this is just a normal game of cricket instead of being honest and embracing the uniqueness of the occasion.

Three-time World Cup-winning former Australia captain Ricky Ponting knows this best as he is one of the most decorated One Day International captains ever to play the game. With all his experience, the 49-year-old has advised South Africa to face the occasion head-on and enjoy it as it often happens once in a career to play in a World Cup final. “A lot of teams say ‘it’s just another game’ and they try and hide away from how big the occasion is and it is no good doing that; it is all about embracing it for what it is,” Ponting said on the ICC’s Digital Daily show.

“These (Proteas) players haven’t been there before, so enjoy tonight, enjoy tomorrow. “But make sure everything you do leading in is the same and your preparation is the same.” Given that South Africa is unbeaten in the tournament so far, Ponting suggests that the side needs to do more of what they have done to get them to the country’s first-ever World Cup final.

If anything, Ponting advises the Proteas troops to turn up today, give their best efforts and leave everything in the field of play as they look to create history and become the first Proteas team to win a World Cup. “They are undefeated up to here, so they don’t need to change anything and they don’t need to try any harder,” Ponting noted. “They just need to turn up and be the best version of themselves and the best version of themselves as a team on the day and give themselves the best chance.