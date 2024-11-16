PSL founders must stay, says new exco member Biyela

New PSL executive committee (exco) Sifiso “Jomo” Biyela says they shouldn’t be in a rush to map the succession plan if their current tools and personnel are still working. Biyela was elected as one of the new exco members alongside Tim Sukazi and Johnny Mogaladi at the NSL quadrennial elections this week.

Richards Bay Sifiso “Jomo” Biyela says they want to learn as much as they can from the new existing PSL exco after being voted into the committee this week. Photo: Supplied The trio will work together with mainstay members Irvin Khoza (chairman), Kaizer Motaung, Dr. Joice Simelane, Mato Madlala and Stan Matthews in the exco. Biyela, Sukazi, Mogaladi, who replaced John Comitis, Rob Benadie, David Thidiela from the previous exco, are infusing new blood into the committee. But be that as it may, they are still expected to crawl before they walk. And that will require them to learn the ropes from their seniors.

After all, Khoza and Motaung know the ins and outs of the PSL – they are the founding members. They started the league as the NSL in 1985 before it carried the new name in 1996. The duo has been at the helm for almost 40 years, and that’s why they are expected to hand over the reins to the new leaders soon. Biyela, though, is in no rush to start thinking about the succession plan, saying that they still need the wisdom and guidance from those who’ve been there from the start.

“Like Bra K, he’s also the founding member of the league. This league is No 1 in Africa, and the last time I checked it was No 12 in the whole world,” Biyela said. “So, he (Khoza) deserves to be here. We need stability and the investors’ confidence. People have invested their money through sponsorship – they need to be assured their money is spent wisely. “Just today we had an unqualified audit which was done by PWC – independent auditors. So, we need that kind of stability.

“We also need institutional memory because you can’t just come here and do whatever you feel like doing. We need people like ‘Iron Duke’ so that we can learn from them. “This is not only for me – but all the member clubs. So, we still need them so that we can learn from them (about the history and way forward).” The National Soccer League held a successful Quadrennial General Meeting and elected a new Executive Committee.



"Regarding the succession plan, I don't think I have anything to say about that. I think he's (Khoza) well placed to talk about that. I have just arrived!" Being part of the exco requires Biyela to cater for the needs of all the 32 clubs in the PSL, but he'll know first that he needs to get his house in order as well. Richards haven't had the ideal start to the Betway Premiership. They are 12th on the log with just five points, thanks to one win and two draws.

And while they may have reached the Carling Knockout semi-final, they haven’t been at their best up front – only scoring one goal in the league and cup competition. As such, rumours have been rife that coach Brandon Truter is sacked by the club as he’s not getting the confidence of his bosses - which include new sponsor Phakwe Gas – as they have big aspirations. However, Biyela has since poured water on those hot rumours, saying they are still behind the Cape Town born coach who returned to the club for his second spell at the club in winter.

“Football is an emotional sport. You react obviously in whatever way that you react at that moment,” Biyela said. “There’s no bad blood between myself and the coach. He’s training the team in Richards Bay – he’s still part of the team. I have seen all the stories of him being fired. “But I can tell you that he’s still part of the team. Obviously, we’ll try and find ways and improve in areas where we feel we are not doing right.