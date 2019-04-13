Independent On Saturday Raceday

Durban - The world’s most comprehensive thoroughbred racing festival, the three-month Champions Season, will launch with fanfare, classic racing and prizes worth more than R90000 at Greyville Racecourse in Durban on Friday, May 3. The Independent on Saturday annual night meeting at the Theatre of Champions will see the festival gates burst open with the running of the R600000 Grade 2 KRA Guineas, the R500000 Grade 2 KRA Fillies Guineas and the R500000 Grade 2 Independent On Saturday Drill Hall Stakes - the race that has launched the KZN racing spectacle for decades.

The Independent On Saturday reader competition related to the race meeting includes three exciting prizes - each worth R19000 - offering a two-night stay for 12 at Palmtree House on the Eden Rock Forest Estate at Pennington on the South Coast.

The luxury accommodation provides a getaway for a “12-team” group of family and friends in a tranquil estate with views of the Indian Ocean. It’s adjacent to the Selborne Golf Estate.

The Independent on Saturday race meeting will also feature the Champions Season launch special where the popular “win-if-you-lose” competition will see prizes from Hirsch’s totalling R40000 up for grabs.

With free entry to Greyville Racecourse, the meeting offers an opportunity for an evening outing for the family with the drummies from Durban Girls’ High School providing on-course entertainment. Live music will entertain those in and around the Lightning Shot Bar and the KidZone and BraaiZone will be in full swing.