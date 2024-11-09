Star Power: Five CKO game-changers in semi-finals

The penultimate matches of the Carling Knockout Cup are set to take centre stage this weekend with a new champion in waiting. Richards Bay and Magesi will kick off the semi-final stage when they clash at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday at 3 pm.

A day later, Now huge favourites Mamelodi Sundowns will do battle with Marumo Gallants at the Toyota Stadium in a 3 pm kick-off. All four teams had standout moments in their quarter-final matches with several individuals lifting their hands for their respective badges. 🚨 #𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐊𝐧𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐟𝐢𝐱𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐝 🚨



The fixtures for the Carling Knockout semifinals have been confirmed.



Tickets are available for R50 at TicketPro outlets and online: https://t.co/ByAWQ6oaMo pic.twitter.com/W7p9SrMOqd

— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) November 4, 2024 Football Writer Smiso Msomi takes a look at Five Players expected to light up the semifinals of the Carling Knockout Cup. Iqraam Rayners of Mamelodi Sundowns won Man of the match during the 2024 Carling Knockout Cup quarterfinal match between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on 02 November 2024 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Lucas Ribeiro (Mamelodi Sundowns) Brazilian-born Ribeiro has started this season the same way he stopped the last, in mind-blowing form.

The 26-year-old is now in his second season at Sundowns but has given himself the tag of Chief Instigator as the Pretoria giants follow his lead in attack. Ribeiro has registered six goals and four assists in the 11 games he's played this season in all competitions, making him the man to look out for in the semi-finals. Siyabulela Shai (Marumo Gallants)

Although Gallants have made a slow start in their return to the top flight, Shai has been one of a few bright sparks for the club so far. The 31-year-old striker scored the only goal as Bahlabane Ba Ntwa dispatched defending champions Stellenbosch in the quarter-finals. Having been a part of the Sundowns junior ranks in the past, Shai is expected to have a chip on his shoulder as he looks to shock the club that gave his father Isaac Shai stardom in the domestic game.

Yanela Mbuthuma (Richards Bay) Richards Bay are yet to score a goal from open play this season but if anyone can break that spell it's the energetic Mbuthuma. The 22-year-old striker was recently announced as part of the Bafana Bafana preliminary squad for the upcoming AFCON qualifier, a testament to his potential.

Mbuthuma is one of the smartest and hardest-running centre forwards in the division and will return from suspension to lead the Natal Rich Boyz against Magesi. 🗞 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗗𝗮𝘆...📺🎞📽🎙



📝Head Coach Brandon Truter ,Yanela Mbuthuma,Lindokuhle Zikhali and Thulani Gumede represented the Natal Rich BoyZ at this morning's Carling Knockout media session as we build-up to Saturday's Semi Final match against Magesi FC.#NatalRichBoyZ pic.twitter.com/4IOwVEShN2 — Richards Bay FC (@RichardsBayFC_) November 7, 2024 Wonderboy Makhubu (Magesi)

From one centre forward to another, Magesi’s Makhubu has been quite the revelation at this early stage of the season. Although with just two goals in seven starts for Magesi, the 27-year-old made himself the go-to man for coach Clinton Larsen. His two goals came against Soweto giants Orlando Pirates in the round of 16 of this competition as well as Kaizer Chiefs in their last league game.

The former Tuks man is a towering figure in the box and the focal point of danger for Magesi. Iqraam Rayners (Mamelodi Sundowns) Rayners has taken to life at Sundowns with ease and showed it in the last round as he scored a brace to help his side thump Chiefs 4-0.