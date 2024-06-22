Stellies-bound Barns places Bafana on priority list

RICHARDS Bay winger Sanele Barns, who will don the colours of Stellenbosch FC next season, has set his target on representing Bafana Bafana in the run-up to the 2026 World Cup. The 27-year-old midfielder agreed terms with Stellies in January and is set to be a part of coach Steve Barker’s armoury in the 2024/2025 campaign as the club ventures into continental football for the first time.

Barns and Stellenbosch will take part in the CAF Confederation Cup next season. However, that doesn’t seem to be enough for the man hailing from Tweefontein in Mpumalanga as he targets a place in Hugo Broos’ national team squad next. Speaking to the media after helping his side, the Natal Rich Boyz, retain their top flight status, Barns admitted that while he will look to maintain his consistency at his new club, he will also keep one eye on the national team.

“Obviously there are goals that I set for myself and my career (and Bafana is one of them) because if you don’t perform then you will not go to the national team, so I think every player knows that if they perform then they are bound to go to the national team,” he expressed. Barns’ career has made a steady trajectory – he was also on the books of TS Galaxy and the University of Pretoria before going to KwaZulu-Natal. When quizzed about his decision to head to the Western Cape, Barns said: “Stellenbosch are playing good football at the moment, no one can deny that.”

He added: “So, my decision to go there, is because they are competing. I need to make sure that when I go there I’m competing as they do. I’m highly motivated to go there.” Barns is not the only player that will step out in different colours next season as DStv Premiership teams continue to shake up their roster. Chippa United and Sekhukhune have already shipped out huge numbers. The Chilli Boys announced the exit of 18 players on Thursday, ultimately rebuilding almost the entire squad for co-coaches Kwanele Kopo and Thabo September.

Amongst those confirmed to be leaving the club are Luvuyo Memela and Roscoe Peterson, as well as 36-year-old Andile Mbenyane, who spent 14 years at the Gqeberha-based club. Orlando Pirates midfielder Goodman Mosele and Mamelodi Sundowns’ Gadinkame Modise will return to their parent clubs with their loans having expired. Babina Noko are believed to have prepared a list of about 13 players that will depart the club, following coach Lehlohonolo Seema out the door after his contract was also terminated recently.