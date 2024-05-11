Stormers leave it almost too late to topple Dragons

IT WAS not the prettiest of matches the Stormers dished up on Friday night in Newport but a wakeup call late in the second half secured a much-needed win against the Dragons. The 44-21 victory secured a first bonus-point on European soil this season in the United Rugby Championship (URC) and it keeps their hopes of a playoff game alive.

Maybe it was the type of game the Stormers needed to wake them up ahead of the playoffs because the next couple of games will all be crucial to get five points in their bid to host a knockout game. That knockout spot almost took a knock at Rodney Parade as another indifferent display against a Welsh side almost cost the former URC champions more points. They struggled to get out of the blocks, only taking the lead after 47 minutes, but then the anxiousness was still in the air.

Just like how the Ospreys had a brilliant game against the Cape side a couple of weeks ago for the win, the Dragons also put up a massive fight in their final home game in a bid to stun their more fancied visitors. A high penalty count, loose passes, and some good rush defence halted the Stormers from picking up any momentum. It also did not help that referee Chris Busby looked as if he had a guessing game going at the scrums. It was a penalty here and a penalty there for the sides as the scrums went down one after the other until in the second half when the Stormers got the upper hand and finally, a yellow card was handed to the home side.

Only when the replacements of the visitors took to the field, were when things started going their way on the attack. Loose forward Hacjivah Dayimani brought his flair to the game. Props Neethling Fouche’ and Brok Harris won the scrum penalties, and it allowed flyhalf Manie Libbok and fullback Warrick Gelant to do their magic in an open game. Gelant assisted twice for returning winger Angelo Davids’ brace of tries, while another comeback kid in Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, in a short time on the field, helped himself to two late scores to seal the deal. Libbok was ice-cool with his conversion kicks from the touchline, while a couple of penalties kept the side afloat when they struggled to get their attack going.

The Stormers will have to up their game for Connacht next Saturday in Galway. They can’t afford another sluggish start like the one against the Dragons. The Irishmen will not hesitate to put them away if the opportunity arises. Points scorers: Stormers 42 (10): Tries: Angelo Davids (2), Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (2), Evan Roos. Conversions: Manie Libbok (5). Penalties: Libbok (3).