Weakened Banyana cut Bafana pattern with a European drubbing from Denmark

South Africa (0) 0 Denmark (0) 5

Obaze 52’ Brunn 55’ 56’ Vansgaard 63’ Kuhl 75’ Banyana kicked off their European tour with a disappointing defeat to Denmark at the Aalborg Stadium yesterday. The South African national women’s side fell apart in the second half following a goalless first stanza and were put to the sword by the Danish side.

Banyana were hit with a major blow ahead of their first match of their European tour with four of their stars missing on the first outing against strong opponents. Star forwards Thembi Kgatlana as well as Hildah Magaia could not receive their visas in time alongside Linda Motlalo and Sinoxolo Cesane, meaning head coach Desiree Ellis would need to make adjustments to her starting line up. Facing a side ranked 12th on the FIFA rankings was always going to provide the visitors with difficulty and it showed in the early stages as Denmark won a majority of the duels and were first to any second balls.

The Danish side’s first real chance came in the 15th minute as a lofted cross into the box was helped on by Crystal Palace forward Mille Gelj but luckily Kaylin Swart was perfectly placed to gather. After 30 minutes, coach Ellis would've been proud of her players already as they held their own against their highly favoured opponents. Banyana even rattled the Denmark defence in the 30 minute as a long ball was poorly cleared by the home team and Majiya reacted first but her toe poke effort took a deflection and trickled out for a corner.

Just like their troubles from the World Cup against the likes of Sweden and the Netherlands, Banyana were always vulnerable on set-pieces and in the 35th minute almost conceded through a corner. Having gone into the break goalless, the game sprung into life for the hosts and the floodgates opened in the way of Banyana. Ellis’ ladies were hit hard by a four-minute spell that saw them concede three goals starting in the 52nd minutes.

The first came through a corner unsurprisingly as Swart miscalculated the ball into the box only for Isabella Obaze to nod into an empty net to put the hosts in front. Three minutes later and the Danes doubled their lead in emphatic fashion through Real Madrid striker Signe Brunn. The 26-year-old completed a well-worked move by turning inside a packed box and fired past Swart who could only watch as the ball hit the back of the net.