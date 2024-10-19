Xaba, Oldknow eye glory at Sanlam Cape Town Marathon

RUNNING SEASONS don’t come as brilliant as the ones both Cian Oldknow and Glenrose Xaba had, do they? And it could well get better for them at the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon tomorrow (Sunday). National champions in the marathon and half marathon respectively, the two athletes have run like the wind in 2024 as they broke personal barriers even they probably did not think possible.

Such are the rewards for talented individuals who refuse to rest on their laurels just because they are gifted but instead work hard at improving themselves that the duo have arguably sparkled the brightest of all road running athletes in South Africa this year. Oldknow, who runs in the purple and yellow colours of the Hollywood Athletics Club, made her full marathon debut in Seville back in February where she ran a scintillating 2:25:08 – the second fastest time by a South African female. Most impressive about that run was Ms PB’s consistent splits, an illustration of her calmness under pressure as she stuck to her race plan like a seasoned campaigner. Proof that Oldknow was good for the 42.195km distance was further provided when she clinched the national title at the Durban International Marathon with a solid 2:29:46. She put the cherry on top of her marathon debut season by being the first South African to finish the race at the Paris Olympics, Oldknow crossing the line ahead of seasoned campaigners Irvette van Zyl and Gerda Steyn.

Xaba, meanwhile, dominated the 10km scene this year with the clincher of her season being that she won the Spar Grand Prix Series. The popular women’s series has been the preserve of foreign runners for the last six years with Ethiopian Tadu Nare dominant after Namibia’s Helalia Johannes won it twice. The Boxer Athletic Clubs starlet was actually the last local runner to win the Series back in 2018. Perhaps more telling of the kind of season Xaba had is the fact she broke Elana Meyer’s two-decade long 10km record. Add to that the fact she retained her national half marathon title and you begin to understand just why 2024 will go down as an episode in Xaba’s glittering career never to be forgotten. And it is about to get even more memorable as Xaba makes that long-awaited graduation to the full marathon in Cape Town tomorrow.

How she will measure up against Oldknow who has already shown herself to be a superb marathoner is the main attraction of the popular Mother City race, as it continues its quest to be included on the World’s Abbotts Major Marathons. Certain to spice up the Xaba/Oldknow ‘duel’ is the fact that the organisers have dangled a US$5000 carrot for the South African marathon record. Oldknow has already shown she has it in her to unseat Gerda Steyn as the fastest marathoner in the land with that brilliant time of hers in Seville. What we don’t know is how Xaba can do in the longer distance. But she has been hard at work preparing for this race and while she has said she is looking to have a memorably fun debut, such is her competitiveness that you can bet on Xaba running a pretty fast time.