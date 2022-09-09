Apps for maintaining consistency in your wellness journey for your summer body

Health is not the ultimate goal, but rather the catalyst. What motivates you to be healthy? Why do you wish to live a long life? For what purpose? Hopefully, the answers to these questions will help you put your pursuit of health and longevity into context. People’s genuine desire to get healthy isn’t translating into results. As we begin to prepare for those lekker sunny days, our habits change. This could be dietary changes or taking up exercise, but if we don’t have time to shop for or prepare healthy meals, the latest lifestyle apps to track or motivate us in our wellness journey are available for download.

Story continues below Advertisement

Calorie Counter – EasyFit EasyFit is one of the most effective calorie-counting apps available. It monitors changes in your diet, exercise routine, weight, and waist progress if you’re looking to have a snatched waistline. With the help of this free app, you can enter your own food items, view animated data, and reach all of your health goals. There is no need to log in, because every feature is free. Use EasyFit for healthy food recipes. The Healthy Food Recipes app is an ideal complement if you’ve begun with your wellness journey. This app, as the name implies, offers a variety of healthy, light, and simple recipes. Low-carb recipes, crock pot recipes, dessert recipes, slow cooker recipes, soup recipes, stew recipes, keto diet recipes, and even cake recipes are included. You can find recipes by conducting a simple search using the name of the recipe or the ingredients used.

Furthermore, the “Cook by ingredients” feature allows you to search for and discover healthy recipes that you can make with ingredients you already have on hand. If you have food allergies, there are plenty of peanut-free, gluten-free, wheat-free, lactose-free, and dairy-free recipes to choose from. Water Drink Reminder We all know that living a healthy lifestyle entails more than just eating the right foods. Do you drink enough water during the day? From glowing skin to weight loss, water is the holy grail of our bodies. Simply enter your current weight into the Water Drink Reminder, and it will calculate how much water your body requires each day.

Story continues below Advertisement

Simply update the app after each glass of water to receive a reminder when it’s time for another drink. You can also access a graph that depicts your healthy drinking journey visually. Pedometer – Step Counter Step Counter is another excellent free app. Step Counter is the number one app in its category, recording the number of steps you’ve walked and displaying them along with the number of calories you’ve burned, your distance, walking time, and speed per hour. When you’re ready, simply press the “Start” button and walk with your smartphone as you normally would. When not in use, the Step Counter app will continue to record your steps. View a graph that displays the number of steps you’ve taken as well as other information such as the number of calories you’ve burned at any given time.

Story continues below Advertisement