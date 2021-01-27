Backpack essentials for outdoor adventures

Just because the beaches are closed, it doesn’t mean South Africans have stopped enjoying the great outdoors. We are spoilt for choice when it comes to beautiful outdoor spaces and breathtaking scenery. From lush forests to hills and mountains, we have so many different landscapes to explore. A walk in the forest is a great escape. Picture: Pexels While we are still enjoying hot summer days, we should make the most of our country’s natural offerings. Yes, of course we miss the beach, especially the little ones, but why not opt for a walk in the forest or a gentle hike up the mountain instead.

The best thing about outdoor fun is that it doesn’t cost a cent, so one can easily make a day of it.

“The key to an enjoyable active outing is in the preparation,” said Monica Ebert from wool athleisure brand Core Merino.

“Heading onto the mountain or into a reserve in the summer heat without a couple of essential items is going to lead to fatigue and a not so successful early ending to the adventure.”

Some of the items you may need for an adventure. Picture: Pexels

She listed the following items you should consider for your outing:

A hat and sunscreen

Always wear a hat and don’t forget to slap on the sunscreen. This goes without saying, and in the event that your adventure will stretch for the full day, take sunscreen along with you for regular reapplication.

Water

Hydrate! Make sure each and every hiker has his or her own water supply and plan many hydration stops along the way.

A torch

If you’re walking in the late afternoon, pack a torch just in case you’re delayed on your return.

First aid kit

If your adventure is more strenuous, take along a basic medical aid kit for the hike. Better to be safe than sorry, even if it is just to deal with a blister.

Face mask

Don’t forget your mask. It’s mandatory! While you’ll be enjoying the great outdoors, there are likely to be places where you’re required to pass someone on the path.

Something warm

Pack an extra layer in your backpack in case the weather turns. Opt for a light-weight wool item with sleeves to protect you from the cold. Wool keeps moisture off the skin and dries quickly. It will keep you cool in the heat and warm in the cold.

Snacks

No hike is complete without coffee and a rusk or just an energy bar or apple when you reach half way. If you’re hiking with kids, take double the amount you’d normally pack to keep them energised and motivated.