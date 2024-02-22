Independent Online
Thursday, February 22, 2024

Budget-friendly weekend activities

You don’t have to pay to go to a park. Picture: Agung Pandit Wiguna / Pexels

Published 6h ago

We’re nearing the end of the month and for some people, their bank balance might be a bit low.

And with the price of just about everything going up, people have become more frugal.

The weekend is coming up you might be wondering what you and your family can do on your tight budget.

Here are some ideas for weekend activities to try without spending a fortune:

Bring-and-share with friends

Instead of going out to a restaurant, host a bring-and-share dinner or lunch with friends and family.

Not only is this a budget-friendly way to enjoy a meal together, but it's also a fun way to try new food and recipes.

Host a bring-and-share with your friends. Picture: August de Richelieu / Pexels

Go to the park

The weather is still good so it’s perfect to spend some time outdoors.

This is a great way to relax and unwind, and visiting a local park is a budget-friendly activity that anyone can enjoy.

Pack a picnic lunch, take a book for yourself or a ball or frisbee for the kids, and spend the day soaking up the sun and enjoying nature.

Look for a park with a play area. Picture: Orione Conceição / Pexels

Look out for a park that has a play area for the kids.

Go for a hike

Hiking is a great way to get some exercise and enjoy the great outdoors, and it doesn't cost a thing.

Look up some local hiking trails in your area and spend the day exploring new paths and taking in the scenery.

Go for a hike with your family. Picture: PNW Production / Pexels

Visit a museum or art gallery

Many museums and art galleries offer free or discounted admission, especially for the little ones.

Take advantage of these opportunities to explore some culture and history without spending a lot of money.

Have a DIY spa day

Treat yourself to a relaxing spa day at home by creating your own DIY spa treatments.

Make a homemade face mask, give yourself a manicure or pedicure, and take a long bath with some soothing bath salts.

