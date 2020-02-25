This February, IOL is spreading the love with our #MyHeart competition where we are asking readers to send a shout out to their loved ones to stand a chance of winning some amazing prizes.
Whether it's the love of your life, your BFF, your dog, your cat, your mom, your boss or your second-removed cousin on your grandmother's side, we want to know why you appreciate them so much.
Here's one of our winning entries from Farid Moya, who has won a R1000 voucher from e-commerce store Brand Hubb.
Shout to my grandpa,who we call nana who is turning this November God willing. The best grandpa around, kind, caring, compassionate loving, funny, handsome and all round great guy, who has lots of wisdom and lots of advice to share.
I am truly blessed and lucky to have such a great man In my life who has taught me a lot about life and who has a great memory and has told me countless stories of his past and his youth and his travels around the world.