'A #MyHeart shout out to my grandpa who is turning 100 this year'









This February, IOL is spreading the love with our #MyHeart competition where we are asking readers to send a shout out to their loved ones to stand a chance of winning some amazing prizes. Whether it's the love of your life, your BFF, your dog, your cat, your mom, your boss or your second-removed cousin on your grandmother's side, we want to know why you appreciate them so much. Here's one of our winning entries from Farid Moya, who has won a R1000 voucher from e-commerce store Brand Hubb. Shout to my grandpa,who we call nana who is turning this November God willing. The best grandpa around, kind, caring, compassionate loving, funny, handsome and all round great guy, who has lots of wisdom and lots of advice to share. I am truly blessed and lucky to have such a great man In my life who has taught me a lot about life and who has a great memory and has told me countless stories of his past and his youth and his travels around the world.

He is a loving father brother ,grandfather and great grandfather who is dearly and deeply loved by all those in the family and even those friends of family love my grandpa.

I thank God Almighty for grandpa each and every day.And God bless him and hopefully to see him cross the finish line. That will be a great gift and day for all of us.

How to enter IOL's #MyHeart competition:

Send an email to [email protected] with a shout out to a very special someone in your life (minimum 150 words). Or send us a message or a video via Whatsapp to 0745573535.

You can also DM us on Facebook or Twitter, or tag us on Instagram.

Winners of this prize will be notified by March 6.

Winners will be notified by email or phone, so please send us your contact details with your entry.

Competition Rules: