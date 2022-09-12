adidas voucher worth R3 000 up for grabs

adidas is giving away two tickets to two different matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, taking place in Qatar, by downloading the adidas app, registering as an adiClub member and entering the raffle before September 15, 2022. This incredible prize is valued at over R200 000 and includes a FIFA World Cup experience for the winner and one friend consisting of flights, accommodation and two tickets to two different 2022 FIFA World Cup matches scheduled to take place in December 2022.

The competition is exclusively available to new and existing adiClub members on the adidas app, and can be accessed here. The competition terms and conditions are also available on the app. adiClub is a celebration of people and culture, connecting everyone from fitness enthusiasts to sneakerheads. It’s a club that rewards you for doing what you love: pursuing fitness, style and sustainability goals. Best of all, it’s free and easy to join. And once you’ve registered as a member, you get immediate access to the benefits: