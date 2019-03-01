All the #MyHeart competition winners.
Thank you for participating in the IOL Lifestyle #MyHeart campaign to celebrate the month of love.
Amela Japhtha was chosen as the overall winner of the grand prize, a 2-night stay at her hotel of choice sponsored by Protea by Marriott.

The other winners are:
  1. John Buckley
  2. Taryn Skuce
  3. Theresia Dionisio
  4. Lorraine Stuttard
  5. Lisle Buttress
  6. Jeni-Lee Hoorzuk
  7. Elise
  8. Rayno Lourens
  9. Thandie Maitwo Phakati
  10. Michelle Leak
  11. Bev Clarke
  12. Linda Lisa Peter
  13. Delia Samuel
  14. Fawziah Jappie
  15. Akash Ramdin
  16. Lu-Ann Scritten
  17. Veronica Coetzer
  18. Gugulethu Mntambo
  19. Fazelia Haris
  20. Achumile Ngantweni
  21. Cayla Teixeira
  22. Sheila Paterson
  23. Nadhil Kandailal
  24. Chwayita Ncedana
  25. Leontine Thomas
  26. Itikeng Maloke
  27. Shelley Turner
Prizes include:
  • Stationary from The Papery
  • A voucher from Stodels Garden Centre
  • A hamper of dental products from Sunstar Gum
  • A  hamper of Ricky Litchfield natural pet products
  • Buchulife healthcare products
  • Carrol Boyes Ethereal range of products
  • A hamper of SIX Skincare hampers
  • Linen drawer voucher 
  • Sneaker Lab hamper
  • Cresta Shopping Centre voucher
  • A Little Helper kitchen stand for kids
  • Sheepskin throws from Cow Hide Co.
  • Nuvida Fertility blend healthcare products
  • Duo Calm healthcare products
  • MIO Skincare Wonder Workout and Liquid Yoga skincare products
  • Vitamin C Showerhead and bath taps
  • Mini Cross body bag
  • Jennings Fine Food hamper
  • Loxtonia cider hamper
  • African Extracts skincare hamper
  • Woodford Reserve Old Fashioned kit
  • Skinlogic skincare hamper
  • Spa voucher from Wisani Day Spa
  • Beaucience Botanicals skincare hamper
  • Medical skin peels from Thari Health Excellence
  • Go-Eco reusable bottle
  • Versus anti-mosquito paint voucher
  • Elegant-U clothing voucher