Cape Town only: win 1 of 3 double tickets to the Mother City Comedy Festival

Now in its third year, this year’s festival is staged at the Artscape Theatre from February 21 to 26.

February 2022 sees the return of the second Mother City Comedy Festival.

Dillan Oliphant

Celebrating stand-up comedy and the artists who present them, the Mother City Comedy Festival showcases a full spectrum of comedic styles.

Pride Divas

This year’s line-up includes the likes of Jason Goliath, Barry Hilton, Stuart Taylor and more.

Kurt Schoonraad

With a different show every day and culminating with a gala event on the last night, comedy lovers will be spoilt for choice during this festival of funniness, produced by Stuart Taylor and Siv Ngesi.