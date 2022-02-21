Cape Town only: win 1 of 3 double tickets to the Mother City Comedy Festival
February 2022 sees the return of the second Mother City Comedy Festival.
Now in its third year, this year’s festival is staged at the Artscape Theatre from February 21 to 26.
Celebrating stand-up comedy and the artists who present them, the Mother City Comedy Festival showcases a full spectrum of comedic styles.
This year’s line-up includes the likes of Jason Goliath, Barry Hilton, Stuart Taylor and more.
With a different show every day and culminating with a gala event on the last night, comedy lovers will be spoilt for choice during this festival of funniness, produced by Stuart Taylor and Siv Ngesi.
The full Mother City Comedy Festival line-up is as follows:
- 21 Feb 20:00 The Reg Boys Podcast “Live”
- 22 Feb 20:00 Kurt Schoonraad Live
- 23 Feb 20:00 Pride Drag Divas Extravaganza
- 24 Feb 20:00 Dillan Oliphant & Friends
- 25 Feb 20:00 Stuart Taylor Live
- 26 Feb 16:00 Barry Hilton Live
- 26 Feb 20:00 MCCF Gala Show
Ticket prices range from R120 to R180. Bookings can be made at Computicket via www.computicket.co.za (with a 10% discount for block bookings, students and pensioners).
Three lucky IOL readers stand a chance to win double tickets to The Mother City Comedy Festival shows – Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
The competition is only open to Cape Town-based readers and closes Tuesday, February 22, 2022.
Visit Mother City Comedy Festival on Facebook and @MotherCityComedyFestival on Instagram.