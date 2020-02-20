'Cashew, my rescue dog helped me heal'









Michelle Koopman and her heart Cashew. My beloved Cashew

Cashew came into my life when my doctor advised that I start looking at getting me a rescue dog to assist in my healing process.

I had been a depression survivor seeking help to live a better more fulfilled life after being really traumatised and abused as a child.

It was love at first sight!

Cashew came and helped me heal and his very quirky and funny persona just made life a bliss.

He is really so full of life that he inspired me to want to live each day with the same energy as his.

We have such a close bond that people sometimes have to look twice to make sure he is not a child hahaha because he really acts human.

We do everything together and when he got stolen last year ( he stays with a friends Mommy during the day) I walked the streets of Elsies River and surrounds for 8 days and put up rewards and asked the media to assist me in finding my only real thing of true value in my life.

I found him on the 8th day after receiving a tip that he was spotted at Maitland cemetery.

That night I vowed to never ever stop praying for his safety.

I have had him for 7 amazing years and really if it was not for this dog, my life would not be filled with light.

Much love

Michelle Koopman

