Celebrate fathers with Starbucks and IOL Lifestyle

7 x IOL readers stand a chance of winning Starbucks hampers valued at R500 to pamper dad this Father’s Day. Pamper the pamperer in your home with surprises, treats, and fabulous food and beverage pairings at Starbucks stores on Father’s Day, Sunday, 20 June.

Starbucks is making it special for fathers and their families with a sweet selection of offerings. When you buy your father (or husband) coffee beans or merchandise, you’ll have a chance to scan a QR code in store and win yourself an instant prize. There’s more. For the savoury-toothed dad, have a breakfast or lunchtime outing and try one or more of the food and beverage pairings carefully curated by Starbucks for maximum enjoyment, with a menu that offers something for every appetite.

Options include a freshly baked bagel filled with cream cheese, chives, and fresh cucumber, paired with brewed coffee or Americano; a French toast brioche with chicken schnitzel, finished with mayonnaise and a hint of mustard, paired with a cold brew; or many other pairing combinations. Then bring it home with a sweet treat mini cake. Try pairing a new-on-the- menu light caramel-flavoured sponge sandwiched together with salted caramel ganache, topped with white chocolate shavings, with the limited-time- offer salted caramel latte – steamed salted caramel infused milk and espresso shots. Whatever the preferences of the favourite man in your life, take him to Starbucks and spoil him with an indulgent Starbucks experience, topped with fantastic, friendly service from your knowledgeable Starbucks barista.