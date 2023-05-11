Enjoy a 2-night stay at Antrim Villa

Antrim Collection is a conscious hospitality brand that brings you, our guests and friends, a very unique intention of affordable, sustainable and ethical luxury accommodations, adding something different and positive to that family holiday, a quick business trip to town or even a solo night out for young and old.

We are not your average accommodation service provider. Putting people and pleasure at the forefront of our purpose is what sets us apart and by doing so we add value to the communities we touch and create opportunity wherever possible for those who need it.

We are passionate for everything service related and have proven a multitude of international awards to show you we mean hospitality.

Antrim Villa is a charming city farmhouse.Built in the late 1800s, this old English Victorian house was originally a family residence.High ceilings and well-kept stuccos give this guesthouse charm and light.