Enjoy a 2-night stay at Antrim Villa

In celebration of Mother’s Day stand a chance to win a 2-night stay at Antrim Villa.
Antrim Collection is a conscious hospitality brand that brings you, our guests and friends, a very unique intention of affordable, sustainable and ethical luxury accommodations, adding something different and positive to that family holiday, a quick business trip to town or even a solo night out for young and old.
We are not your average accommodation service provider. Putting people and pleasure at the forefront of our purpose is what sets us apart and by doing so we add value to the communities we touch and create opportunity wherever possible for those who need it.
We are passionate for everything service related and have proven a multitude of international awards to show you we mean hospitality.
Antrim Villa is a charming city farmhouse.Built in the late 1800s, this old English Victorian house was originally a family residence.High ceilings and well-kept stuccos give this guesthouse charm and light.
Antrim Apartments are luxury and self-catering.Located in the heart of GreenPoint in walking distance to the Cape Town Stadium and Virgin Active gym,our One and Two bedroom serviced apartments at The Odyssey,offer home-like facilities and come fully equipped with everything a guest needs, enabling themselves to easily fulfil a comfortable self-catered lifestyle as part of their business or leisure trip to Cape Town
Whether you are looking for a guesthouse with a difference or just want your own private apartment to breakaway to, we have the options to offer and memories to create you a lifetime of smiles and laughter.
People. Pleasure. Purpose.
To enter, complete the form below:a Rafflecopter giveaway