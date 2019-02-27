Nashil Kandailal and Karen

For the month of February, IOL is inviting our readers to tell us who they love and why to stand a chance of winning amazing prizes in our #MyHeart competition. Our next winner is Nashil Kandailal, who submitted the following entry:

#MyHeartStory

The Person I Love ... Karen.

Being in a long distance relationship is not easy by any means, but I would not trade this relationship with anything in the world. Nothing in my life is worth more than her, even when she is far away from me. Even though we are separated by many, many miles, my heart has never felt closer to anyone else’s heart but hers. Even when we are so far apart, I feel closer to her now more than ever. I can’t wait to see her, but no matter how far apart we are from one another, I always cherish having her in my life, no matter what the distance between us is. I constantly look forward to the moment when we are reunited once again.

I hope she know's how much she means to me. She is such an important part of my life. In fact, she is the center of my life. Everything I do is for us and I hope she knows that I am always trying to do the right thing that will make our relationship a stronger one. She has inspired me to be the best version of myself that I can possibly be and I hope that I can somehow repay her for everything that she has done for me. Without her, I would be a completely different person. She has taught me so much about life and because of her, I truly know what love is.

She is such a special person. When I think about the fact that she is in my life, I truly cannot believe how lucky I am to have found her. She is so caring, loving, and thoughtful. I know that I couldn’t have found a better person than her to live my life with. She is truly one of a kind, a diamond in the rough, a golden ticket that I am lucky to have won. I am so lucky and so grateful that she chose me.

Our love is something that is truly special and there is no other love like ours in the world. I feel as if I have won the lottery with her, someone who is so special and magical, who makes my life and my world a thousand times better just by being there. When I look at her, I know that I have truly hit the jackpot. Together, we can do so much and help each other realize our dreams because we truly have a love that is special.

Whether it is mere fate or coincidence that brought us together, it does not really matter. All I know is that we were meant to be together forever. I am made for her and she is made for me. We are a perfect match and we complement each other so well. We always bring out the best in each other and I know that even though there are billions of people in the world, I know without a doubt in my mind that she is the only person in the world for me. We are a match made in heaven and a perfect match here on Earth.

Everyone has a beautiful love story, What Makes Ours Different Is That It's Perfect.

How to enter our #MyHeart competition:

Tell us who you love and why. The IOL team is passionate about news for the heart of South Africa and we want to hear about who holds your heart. Whether it's the love of your life, your BFF, your cat, your mom, your boss or your second-removed cousin on your grandmother's side, we want to know why you appreciate them so much. If you are our pick for the best story of the day, you will win one of our amazing prizes and be entered into our grand prize draw sponsored by Protea Hotels by Marriott. Whether it's an urban escape, going off the beaten track or a romantic seaside soiree you’re after, Protea Hotels by Marriott has just what you're looking for. Visit protea.marriott.com/valentines-day for some unbelievable couple's experiences and imagine the possibilities this Valentine’s month. So send an email to [email protected] telling us your #MyHeart story. You can also DM us on Facebook or Twitter. Or download our app on Android or IOS and use our MOJO feature to send us your entry. TIP: The more words the better, and if you have pics and videos, you can send that too. The competition runs from February 1 to 28. Winners will be notified by March 1.

Winners will be notified by email or phone, so please send us your contact details with your entry.

Competition Rules:

Selected story entries, pictures and videos will be published on iol.co.za and our social media pages. The winners' names will be published on our website and social media pages.

Your privacy is important to us. When you enter a competition with us, we ask for your name, email address and mobile number. We use email addresses to notify winners to let them know they have won a prize. We use the mobile numbers provided in order to contact the winner and for prize delivery.

The competition is only open to people residing in South Africa.

Employees of Independent Media, the sponsors & their agents, or any company associated with the competition & their immediate families are not eligible to enter. • Prizes are not redeemable for cash. • The judge’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into. • Receipt of entries will not be acknowledged. • The entrant accepts that entry to the competition does not constitute a contract or any form of legal commitment between the entrant and IOL.